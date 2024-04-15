Her Husband Keeps Talking About How Thin She Was Back In College To Motivate Her To Lose Weight, But It’s Just Making Her Feel Bad

This 24-year-old woman and her husband, 24, married two years ago, and she was a clothing size smaller than she is now. She and her husband constantly fight about her weight and looks.

According to her husband, she put more time and effort into her appearance early in their relationship, but she doesn’t think that’s accurate.

“I always try to go to the salon every two weeks to get my eyelashes and nails done. I also go to the gym at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday before going to work,” she said.

She doesn’t eat many snacks and has two or three meals daily. Since she cooks meals at home, she doesn’t usually go out to eat often or eat much junk food. Despite putting in all this effort to maintain a balanced diet and lifestyle, she struggles to lose weight.

“I was diagnosed with PCOS. It’s not impossible for me to lose weight, but it’s harder. My husband saw old pictures of me six years ago when I was a college lacrosse player,” she explained.

While on the lacrosse team, she was in her best shape. She exercised for three hours a day from Monday through Friday, one hour on Saturday, and only took a rest day on Sunday.

Her husband told her she was more attractive and skinnier when she was younger, adding that he was upset she wasn’t that thin anymore. He claimed that she’d look better with him if she were smaller.

She acknowledged that she looked wonderful when she was younger but pointed out that she wasn’t that young anymore. Her husband said his remarks were meant to motivate her to lose weight. In response, she questioned how these remarks would motivate her when they also lead to fights.

“So, to keep the peace, I asked that he stop commenting on my weight and appearance. He says it’s not fair to keep his opinions of his wife to himself and that I can’t ask him to stop,” she shared.

