Her Life Has Been Falling Apart Ever Since Her Husband’s Secret Affair Daughter Came To Live With Them

This 34-year-old woman truly believed that she and her 36-year-old husband had a picture-perfect life.

They both have careers they adore, and they have two amazing children: a 10-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

Back when she was pregnant with their son, they both nearly lost their lives due to some complications with her pregnancy.

So, she didn’t want to sleep with her husband during and after her pregnancy, as she was in an immense amount of pain despite being on very heavy medication.

She figured her husband was sympathetic to what she was going through, as he never tried to push her to do anything she didn’t feel up to.

“I thought it was because he understood my pain, but apparently, he was just getting it from somewhere else,” she explained.

“A few months ago, we were visited by Child Protective Services; I was terrified at first, frantically thinking of what we did wrong with our children to cause a visit. But no, as it turns out, some woman I’ve never met before died in a car accident, leaving behind a daughter, and my husband’s name was on the girl’s birth certificate, and he was named in the woman’s will as the father.”

“I thought it was a mistake at first until my husband told me the truth. As it turns out, while I was suffering my pregnancy and the after-effects of almost dying, my husband would go to a woman he knew at work and [sleep] with her. He said this as if he did me a favor.”

The woman from CPS informed them that her husband is the closest living relative who can provide for the 5-year-old little girl she never knew existed.

