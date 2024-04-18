She Got Drunk On Her Husband’s Birthday And Started Texting The Guy She’s Having An Emotional Affair With Right In Front Of Him

For the last five years, this 29-year-old girl has been with her 35-year-old husband, and three years ago, they tied the knot.

Throughout the last two years, her husband has struggled with anger issues, and he’s made it a frequent occurrence to lash out at her without a good reason.

She does get scared when her husband goes on a tirade, and when he’s done, he always admits he freaked out over nothing major, and it has nothing to do with her.

Her husband has met with a counselor on a handful of occasions to talk about his temper, but he hasn’t changed his behavior, and he flips out on her on the regular.

“This has left me feeling very raw, confused, and like our relationship is growing increasingly toxic,” she explained.

“That is NOT an excuse for what I did recently, which was a week-and-a-half-long texting/emotional affair with a friend.”

“Some demented part of me wanted to give my husband a reason to be mad at me so I wouldn’t feel so lost every time it happened.”

She was hardly shocked in the end to realize that having an emotional affair didn’t make anything better.

Then, on her husband’s birthday, she drank so much that she blacked out, which is unusual for her. She honestly rarely touches a drink, so she is clueless as to why she allowed herself to get like that.

