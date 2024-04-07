She Called The Cops On Her Niece After The Teen Broke Into Her House And Stole Money And Jewelry, But Her Sister’s Furious That She Didn’t “Warn” Her

This 24-year-old woman’s sister, 35, has a 16-year-old daughter. Once her sister’s daughter entered her teenage years, she began acting out and breaking rules. Her niece started talking back to adults, acting like she could do anything she wanted and assuming she didn’t need to consider other people’s opinions.

Lately, her niece started stealing and was banned from the local mall. After stealing a classmate’s phone at school, she was suspended. Her niece later stole her mom’s wedding ring and attempted to pawn it.

Because of her niece’s behavior, she doesn’t feel comfortable allowing her niece to stay at her house. She worked a lot to buy what she had, so she understandably didn’t want them stolen from her.

Two weeks ago, she realized her patio door had been left unlocked, so before she left the house, she ensured all her doors were locked. Her fiancé mentioned setting up cameras, and she agreed, so they purchased cameras and placed them throughout the house. Last Wednesday, she and her fiancé left the house to tour wedding venues all day.

“When we got back, I only had to unlock the bottom lock to get in the house, so we checked the cameras, and, sure enough, my niece and her friends somehow picked the lock to the window, and she was in our house for hours with two guys,” she said.

Her niece and the two men stole cash out of her purse, two of her fiancé’s Rolex watches, and her grandma’s wedding ring, which her grandmother gave her last year before she died from cancer.

Their cameras captured footage of her niece and the men enjoying snacks, sitting on the couch, and putting their feet on the coffee table with their shoes on while they watched TV. Her niece and the two guys acted as if this was their house as if it was completely ordinary.

After discovering that her niece and two men broke into her house and stole from them, she called her sister and explained the situation. She informed her sister that she’d give her niece two days to return the money and items she’d stolen, and if she didn’t, she would call the cops.

Her sister assured her she’d tell her daughter to return everything, but the two days passed, and by Friday, her niece hadn’t yet returned the money and other belongings.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.