She Canceled A Date Before She Even Went Out With A Guy After He Sent Her A Seriously Rude And Passive-Aggressive Voice Message

Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve canceled a date before you could go on it?

I’m talking specifically about canceling it because you got bad vibes or major red flags from the person, not because you had something come up.

This happens more often when it comes to dating people you meet online through dating apps. Your first few message exchanges could be going great, but things go downhill right before you’re supposed to meet up. I’ve certainly been there!

One TikTok user recently went viral after posting the incredibly rude voice message she got from a guy she was supposed to go out with, which led her to cancel the date before it could happen.

Thassy (@thasonum) is a British woman who’s been documenting her experience moving to Melbourne, Australia.

Thassy was messaging back and forth with a guy in Australia when the subject of going on a date came up. She received a voice message from the guy that was quite off-putting.

“You let me know where you want to go and what you want to do,” starts the guy in his voice message.

That might not sound too bad, as perhaps he wants to take her to a place she really wants to go to, right? Wrong.

The man then starts saying that she “probably” wants to go to a nice hotel or expensive area that he deemed “boring.” Along with a few choice curse words, he said it “didn’t matter” where they went but that he assumed she’d subject him to “overpriced wine and overpriced alcohol.”

