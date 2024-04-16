She Finally Freaked Out On Her Friend For Being Obsessed With Her Rich Parents

This 18-year-old girl is currently attending college outside the United States for engineering. A four-year degree at her college costs $35,000.

She has a friend the same age as her named Jane, who has become increasingly obnoxious about her “rich parents.”

Jane complains to everyone who will listen to her regarding how loaded her parents are. The first time Jane came over to her apartment, she went on and on about how nice it must be for her parents to pay for everything.

Jane was clearly envious that she can afford to live in a great apartment; however, her parents don’t pay for this at all.

In fact, her parents are not rich in the least, and Jane simply assumed they have money based on where she lives.

“My mom is a schoolteacher who works part-time, and my dad is an engineer in a field so bad he somehow makes less than her right now,” she explained.

“When I was born, my parents set up an education savings account for me and added to it very consistently.”

She and her parents always agreed that as soon as she graduated from high school, she would move out and cover her own expenses while they paid for her college education.

She’s aware that she’s fortunate to have a mom and dad who are happy to pay for her to go to college, but that still leaves her on her own to manage to afford food, WiFi, utilities, rent, and everything else she needs.

