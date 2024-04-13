She Grounded Her Daughter During Their Family Vacation Because The Teen Wouldn’t Stop Winning Bets Made With Her Husband, And He Was Getting Sick Of Losing

Sometimes, getting competitive with family members and having a little competition or placing bets is fun. However, it can turn too competitive really quickly, and feelings can get hurt.

One woman recently upset her daughter, whom she grounded during a family vacation because she wouldn’t stop making bets with her stepdad and winning them.

She and her husband live with three teenagers. Her two stepchildren are 13 and 16, and she has a 15-year-old daughter. She shares custody of her daughter with her ex-husband.

She, her husband, and their kids recently went on a two-week vacation where they stayed at a resort.

“My daughter is very smart and is very good at a lot of things,” she said.

“She’s also very competitive, and my husband is very competitive.

My daughter started this vacation by telling my husband there was sudoku on the plane and explaining how to play. He didn’t know that she’d been playing sudoku for months. She made a bet with him that if she finished the hardest level first, he’d buy her WiFi for the flight, and if he finished first, she’d share a bed with his younger daughter on the trip.”

Sure enough, her daughter won the sudoku competition and got her husband to buy her WiFi on the plane. That wasn’t the first of the many bets and competitions her daughter would challenge her husband to. They would race each other in the water and on land and play different games.

However, while she hoped this would be some friendly and fun competition, her daughter had a motive for each one and kept challenging her stepdad so he’d buy her things from the local shops.

