His Girlfriend And Her Parents Expect Him To Disclose How Much Money He Has, And They Want Him To Open Up A Bank Account She Has Access To

Do you ever think it’s acceptable for your significant other and their parents to sit down with you and have a chat about your finances?

I don’t think it’s wild for you to talk about money with your partner, especially if you do want to get married one day, but I do think it’s unreasonable for you to have that conversation along with their mom or dad!

This 23-year-old man recently left the Marines, so he moved back home to his mom and dad’s house. Since the GI Bill will allow him to go to school without having to spend his own money (it covers his living stipend, college tuition, and books), his plan is to go to college full-time.

“I’ve always been disciplined with money — I save aggressively, invest, and live way below my means even though I have hobbies like riding my motorcycle and gaming,” he explained.

“I’m good with money, and I have a solid plan for the future. My girlfriend (22F) and I have been together since high school.”

“She’s also living at home, pursuing a medical program, and working part-time as a restaurant host. She’s told me she’s been open about her finances — she has a car payment and insurance, and she spends a lot on self-care stuff (salon, nails, cosmetics, designer bags, etc.).”

His girlfriend openly confesses that she’s not good at planning or budgeting when it comes to money. That’s perhaps not so strange, but now she and her parents have been pushing him to discuss his financial situation, and that’s unusual.

His girlfriend and her parents have questioned him about how much money he makes, how he’s investing his cash, and how much he has sitting in the bank.

They also suggested that he open up a joint bank account so his girlfriend has access to his money. The real kicker is that his girlfriend just told him that if he’s not willing to be ‘more open’ with her when it comes to cash, she’s ready to take a break from their relationship.

Honestly, I think it sounds like she wants to take advantage of him, and her mom and dad are supportive of this, so they don’t get stuck footing her bills.

He’s shocked that all of this has happened, as it’s not like he and his girlfriend are living with one another or planning on getting married.

“I don’t see how joint finances or total transparency makes sense at this stage. I was raised to believe you keep your finances private unless you’re married or building a life together, and even then, you don’t have to merge everything,” he said.

“My parents think it’s bizarre that her folks are getting involved, and they’ve warned me not to share financial details this early.”

“They’ve even said if we eventually marry, we should consider keeping separate accounts and maybe a prenup, especially since we have such different attitudes toward money.”

He’s curious if he’s somehow a jerk for wanting to keep his financial information private and not hand out answers to what his girlfriend and her parents are asking him.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

