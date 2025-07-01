She’s Not Allowing Her Sister-In-Law To Use Her Chemo Wig To Take Photos For Social Media

Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old woman sadly has cancer, but she is grateful that doctors caught it extremely early. She is undergoing chemotherapy, and it was hard on her losing her hair from a physical as well as an emotional standpoint.

Her husband has been her biggest cheerleader, and he even shaved his head long with her to show his support.

Afterward, they went out and purchased a beautiful wig to help her feel more like her old self before she got sick.

“It cost a pretty penny, but honestly, it’s the only thing keeping me sane some days. Enter my SIL (23F), a self-proclaimed ‘content creator,'” she explained.

“Like, she has a few thousand followers and is constantly hustling for collabs. Last week, she casually asked me if she could borrow my wig for a ‘cancer awareness’ photoshoot.”

“At first, I thought she was joking because…who does that? But nope, totally serious. She said it would get her tons of engagement and spread awareness.”

She said no in the nicest way possible, figuring that would shut it down real fast. But no, her sister-in-law proceeded to freak out on her for being self-centered, a cancer gatekeeper, and someone who fails to support other girls.

Her sister-in-law then said her husband is an enabler and she’s only attempting to be supportive in the best way she knows how.

A day ago, her sister-in-law took to social media to post a story about how some of her family members are toxic, which was aimed at her.

“Now half the family is texting me asking what happened, telling me I’m overreacting, and that it’s ‘just a wig,'” she continued.

“I’m honestly exhausted and can’t believe this is even a thing. Am I actually the [jerk] here? Like, should I just have given it to her for the sake of peace, or is she totally out of line?”

