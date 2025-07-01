Her Best Friend Kept Her Husband’s Cheating A Secret, And He Was Sleeping Around While She Was Undergoing IVF

What would you do if you found out that your spouse was cheating on you, while your best friend covered for them and kept the secret?

This 25-year-old woman has a 28-year-old husband who has been cheating on her multiple times with the same woman, and she discovered this a little under two months ago.

While she is aware of three separate occasions her husband cheated, she believes he engaged in more fun, and she just doesn’t know about it yet.

Now, her husband’s affair partner is one of his coworkers, and this woman was invited to attend their wedding!

“He cheated on me while I was doing IVF. I had 3 miscarriages, 1 before and 2 right after we were married,” she explained.

“And my point in including that is I literally cried and cried to my best friend, she encouraged me to keep going and have faith.”

“And aside from the fact she saw how much I was struggling, and crying to her because I knew how badly he wanted to be a dad…I’m really hurt she was going to let me get pregnant, knowing I was being cheated on.”

That’s right, her best friend was completely aware that her husband was sleeping with another woman, and her best friend was happy to keep the secret!

Her best friend’s husband and her own husband also happen to be close friends, just for more context.

Anyway, her husband’s cheating dates back to before their marriage, and her best friend knew about all of that, too.

Her best friend was her Maid of Honor, and she’s so hurt that her best friend allowed her to walk down that aisle to marry a cheater.

“If you’re wondering, the way I found out was my (ex) husband came to our house. He moved out, but came back to apologize, promised to tell me everything, and gave me his phone for proof,” she added.

“He told me who all knew, two of his friends and her [best friend]. I saw texts between them. There was a very odd conversation that made my stomach turn, where he texted her saying he needed someone to talk to, because he ‘[messed] up again’ and she was oddly sympathetic towards him.”

“I will say, she was defending me to an extent in the rest of the conversations and arguing with him. But regardless, I wouldn’t let her marry someone or have babies with them if I knew about cheating.”

She will never be able to move past this and forgive him for what he did, but she desperately wants to understand why her best friend covered up the cheating. Her best friend has been in her life for the last fourteen years.

She asked her best friend about why she kept the cheating a secret, and her best friend said she didn’t want to wreck her happiness, and she thought he was going to change for her.

Oh, but what was most insulting to her was that her best friend pushed her to go to couples therapy, even though she knew then she was done being married.

“There was literally never one sign from her; she never voiced any concern about our relationship, and anytime I talked about him, she went on about how much he loved me, how lucky I was, etc.,” she continued.

“Also, we were raised religious. All of us, and she keeps [guilt-tripping] me that divorce is not okay.. yet wants me to forgive cheating?”

