His Fiancée Wants To Call Off Their Wedding Over How He Answered A Hypothetical Question About Her Pets

Two months ago, this 26-year-old guy got engaged to his 23-year-old fiancée, and everything between them was wonderful up until Saturday.

His fiancée has a cat and two dogs, and she sees them as her kids. His fiancée adores her pets, and he does like them as well.

He likes pets overall, but he would never refer to his pet as a kid or anything of the sort. He thinks it’s absurd, although harmless, to call a pet your child.

Now, he has a three-year-old niece who thinks the world of him and is always thrilled to get to spend time with him.

His sister and her husband recently attended an event, so his sister asked if his niece could stay at his place for a couple of hours.

He said yes, and when his niece came over, he sat down to watch a movie with her and his fiancée.

During the movie, a fire and a rescue came into play. His fiancée then strangely asked him if there was a fire in their lives, if he would save his niece or her dogs first.

“I told her I’d do my best to save the two of them: her and my niece,” he explained. “I would put my own life at risk to save them.”

“She said, what about the dogs? I told her I would try to save them, but she and my niece come first, and it’s not even close.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.