She Vanished After Potentially Being Chased Into The Arizona Woods, And Her Sister Reportedly Has Voicemails And Text Messages Revealing She Was Feeling Unsafe And Scared At The Time

Shayna Hilary Feinman was originally from North Carolina, but as a teen, she graduated from Guilderland High School in Guilderland Center, New York.

Then, after visiting Arizona multiple times, she finally decided to take the plunge and move there in 2022 – hoping to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

In October of that year, Shayna also entered a relationship. So, come 2023, she and her partner decided to move to a 40-acre property in Arizona, which was located between Seligman and Peach Springs.

Apparently, the owner of the property had offered the couple housing in exchange for Shayna and her partner cleaning up around the property – including various old trailers.

But, when Shayna vanished just last month after allegedly walking into the woods, leaving all of her camping gear behind, her sister, Kara Feinman, was puzzled.

Shayna, 34, was an avid lover of the outdoors, enjoying camping and hiking. She held certifications in survivalist programs and survival skills and had even worked as a guide for an Arizona-based wilderness therapy program. So, the idea that she would willingly wander into the woods without any gear was confounding.

It all began on March 9, 2024, when Shayna was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on the 40-acre property where she’d lived with her partner, as well as some friends.

At that time, one witness claimed that she had left the property and walked into the woods after getting into an argument with the property’s owner. However, a second witness claimed Shayna was chased into the woods.

It remains unclear which situation actually transpired, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

