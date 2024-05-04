She Vanished After Failing To Arrive At Work One Morning In March, And Evidence Suggests She Lied To Her Employer And Husband About Her Whereabouts Prior To Her Disappearance  

Cristina Ase, a 61-year-old woman, is a resident of Vancouver, Washington, and married to her husband, Anibal Diaz. Together, they lived in an apartment complex known as Village at Cascade Park Apartments, located at 501 Southeast 123rd Avenue.

Cristina worked at Rose Linn Care Center, an assisted-living facility located in West Linn, Oregon. She was a nursing director and had worked at the care center for 15 years.

That’s why her coworkers knew her well and regarded Cristina as a dependable person who rarely strayed from routine and never missed a day of work in her 15 years at the care center.

“She’s a highly intelligent person, mature, predictable. There’s nothing in her behavior or personality that would typically put her at risk,” said her boss, Brady Waldroff.

So, when Cristina never showed up for work on March 26, 2024, her coworkers were extremely worried.

That morning, she was last seen leaving her Vancouver home at about 6:47 a.m., when her husband assumed she was heading to work. Then, at 7:00 a.m., Cristina reportedly texted a coworker and said she was going to be late. Her shift was supposed to start at 7:30 a.m.

Despite that, she never showed up for work at all that day, and no one has seen or heard from Cristina since.

“They’re worried, concerned, grieving, anxious, stressed,” Brady explained of her coworkers.

“As the day kind of progressed into the early afternoon, it became more concerning she wasn’t there. I reached out to her husband. I told her husband that, no, she’s not at work. He was taken aback.”

