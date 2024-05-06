She Vanished After Ringing Her Neighbor’s Doorbell At 3:30 A.M. And Her Car Was Later Found Abandoned With Her Cell Phone, Purse, And Shoes Inside

Lani Stella Uribes was a 57-year-old mother living in Reche Canyon, California, in 2020. But, in August of that year, she mysteriously disappeared in the middle of the night, and her case remains unsolved.

It all began on August 2, 2020, when Lani reportedly went over to a neighbor’s home and rang their doorbell. She was captured on the neighbor’s doorbell camera footage and could be seen waiting for a few minutes.

But, after no one came to the door, Lani returned to her home. Then, just a few minutes later, her car – a 2000 Toyota Rav4 – could be seen driving by and leaving her neighborhood.

Ever since that night, Lani has never been seen or heard from again.

Approximately four and a half hours after Lani left her neighborhood, her car was discovered abandoned on Cleghorn Ridge Road, which is near Cajon Pass off Interstate 15.

The vehicle was found with its windows rolled halfway down, and Lani’s cell phone, purse, and other personal belongings were also discovered inside the car.

Additionally, the shoes that Lani had been wearing in the doorbell camera footage were left on the driver’s side floorboard.

Lani’s loved ones have since searched the region where her car was discovered, but no further evidence of her whereabouts was found.

Her case has also received very little attention from the media, and she remains missing to this day.

