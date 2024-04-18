She Vanished From Her Friend’s Apartment On St. Patrick’s Day Four Years Ago, Leaving Her Cell Phone And Purse Behind

Four years later, the search for a missing New Hampshire woman named Amanda Grazewski continues.

Amanda, a 23-year-old single mother from Derry, did not lead a life without struggle. She reportedly dealt with both homelessness and addiction in the past and previously spent time in Hooksett, Manchester, Nashua, and Salem.

However, her loved ones claim that, prior to her disappearance, it seemed as though her life had been turning around.

In fact, according to Amanda’s mother, Jessica Grazewski, she had planned to attend cosmetology school in order to provide a better life for both herself and her child.

Then, on St. Patrick’s Day – March 17 – 2020, Amanda went missing, and the circumstances of her disappearance remain unclear.

Amanda was last seen while staying with one of her friends in their apartment on Birch Street – where she gathered with a group of three or four acquaintances at about midnight. Then, she reportedly left early in the morning on March 17, 2020, without her cell phone, purse, or other personal belongings – including her bag of clothing. She also did not have access to a vehicle or own her own form of transportation.

But, ever since the investigation into Amanda’s disappearance was launched, there have been few developments. Authorities at the Derry Police Department said they have logged more than 1,000 hours working her case – conducting area searches, interviews, and analyzing Amanda’s internet and social media activity.

Additionally, investigators have followed up on countless tips submitted by community members.

“As of this date there have been no sustained tips or information to Amanda’s whereabouts or circumstance under which she disappeared,” the Derry Police Department said in a statement.

