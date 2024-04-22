He Just Found Out He’s The Other Man And That His “Girlfriend” Has Been Cheating On Her Husband With Him, So Now He Wants To Expose Her Affair

Over the past four months, this 24-year-old man was unknowingly engaged in an affair with a married woman, 29. They met at the gym and had had chemistry from the beginning.

He and the woman began dating and had what he thought was an exclusively monogamous relationship. She was the first woman he’d been in a relationship with and slept with.

“I felt like life finally kicked in for me and that things would get better. Before I met her, I always felt like a reject and a weirdo because of my lack of success in dating and relationships,” he said.

He’s always despised people who have affairs and thought people who choose to be unfaithful in relationships should experience karma. Not long ago, he discovered that his girlfriend was married to another man, and he instantly felt more gross and awful than he could describe.

One day, he and his girlfriend were together when her phone rang. Before she answered, he looked at her phone and saw the person calling her was a contact she’d added as “Hubby” with a heart emoji.

As she spoke to her husband, she pretended it wasn’t her husband she was talking to, and when her husband asked what she was up to, she claimed to be hanging out with a friend, which wasn’t the truth.

After learning this information, he and his girlfriend went on another date, but he didn’t tell her he knew she’d been hiding the fact that she had a husband. She wanted to hook up, but he pretended that he had to get some stuff done and went home.

“I was ashamed of myself. I managed to find her husband on social media, and I’ve been going back and forth on wanting and how to reveal everything,” he explained.

As he debated what to do, he kept messages, photos, and dinner receipts with his girlfriend as proof if her husband needed evidence.

