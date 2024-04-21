She Threw Her $10,000 Wedding Rings In The Ocean After Her Husband Said He’d Had An Affair, But It Was Really Just A Cruel “Prank”

While Kim Kardashian went viral for temporarily losing her diamond earring in the ocean, one woman purposefully threw her precious wedding rings into the ocean after her husband told her he had an affair.

The only thing is, he was kidding. Now, unlike Kim, whose diamond earring was found, she’ll never get those rings back.

She and her husband are in their late 20s. They live by the ocean and own a boat. They decided to go on a peaceful boat ride on a recent Sunday evening.

“We were just relaxing and talking and having a good morning [when] all of a sudden, my husband gets really serious and tells me, ‘Baby, I’m so sorry, but I have to tell you something. I’m so sorry, please forgive me, I had an affair,'” she recalled.

“For context, my husband thinks he’s a comedian. He says dumb [stuff] all the time, but he’s never joked about our marriage or relationship or cheating, ever. The way he said it, I fully believed him.”

She instantly became “blinded” by rage and was extremely hurt. She’s not very confrontational, so before she could find the words to say, in the heat of the moment, she took off her wedding rings, which cost around $10,000, and chucked them into the sea.

“My husband’s jaw hit the floor,” she said.

“He immediately started to yell at me that it was a joke, a prank, he wasn’t serious, and I was an idiot. My jaw dropped then, too. I yelled at him, too, and called him the same. I cried too, realizing I just threw my lovely and sentimental rings into the ocean.”

It’s been days since this incident, and not only has she been unable to find the rings, but her husband’s been furious with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.