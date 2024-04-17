She Won’t Help Foot The Bill For Her Sister’s Extravagant Destination Wedding, So Her Family Is Calling Her Selfish And Giving Her The Cold Shoulder Over It

This 28-year-old woman grew up in a middle-class family, and ever since she was young, she’s always made sure to be cautious with her money.

Her 26-year-old sister, on the other hand, has always been on the more “extravagant” side and enjoys luxury.

This recently became a big problem, too, when her sister got engaged to her long-term boyfriend. Right off the bat, the couple apparently started planning a very extravagant wedding – which included a destination venue, designer dresses, and a ton of different expensive vendors.

“When she announced her plans, I was happy for her but shocked at the sheer amount of money she was planning to spend,” she recalled.

Their parents are nearing the age of retirement and offered to contribute a significant amount of money toward her sister’s big day. But, even with their parents’ generosity, her sister was still left with a lot of wedding bills to cover alone.

So, once her sister and her sister’s fiancé realized they simply weren’t going to have enough money, they turned to her for financial help. More specifically, they asked her to loan them a lot of money to cover the remaining expenses and promised that they would “pay her back eventually.”

“However, I couldn’t justify lending them such a large amount, especially since I knew they were fully aware of their budget when they decided on this extravagant wedding,” she explained.

So, she tried to tell her sister that, while she wished them the best, she just couldn’t afford to lend them so much money. Her sister didn’t take the news well, though, and they wound up getting into a big argument.

Her sister first accused her of being unsupportive and selfish. Then, her sister even claimed that she didn’t care about her happiness.

