She’s Getting Pressured To Attend Her Brother’s Wedding, But She Didn’t Even Know He Was Engaged, And He Never Actually Sent Her An Official Invitation

I’ve always felt bad for people who don’t get along with certain relatives yet are pressured by their family to attend important events for them anyway.

One woman is unsure what to do after her brother and his fiancée didn’t send her an official invitation to her wedding but her family is pressuring her to go.

She’s 21 and has a 25-year-old brother who will be getting married later this year. They used to be fairly close but became much more distant once her brother met his 24-year-old fiancée.

While she doesn’t get along very well with her future sister-in-law, they’ve always managed to keep their interactions civil and have never had any disastrous fights or arguments.

She figured because of this, there was no bad blood between her, her brother, and his fiancée. However, a recent incident is making her rethink that.

“My grandmother called me about four weeks ago to ask if I wanted to go dress shopping with her for the wedding,” she said.

“I was so confused because I didn’t even know my brother was engaged. I thought nothing of it and assumed they didn’t mention it because I don’t live with my parents anymore, but I did find it somewhat strange that no one posted anything about the proposal.”

Later, while using Instagram on her brother’s phone, she saw that his fiancée posted about their engagement, but she posted on a private account that she was blocked from viewing.

A week ago, her mom called and said the wedding invitations had been sent out and asked if she had gotten hers. Her brother’s fiancée told her mom that she’d hand off her invitation to her boyfriend since he works with the same company as her brother’s fiancée.

