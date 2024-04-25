She’s Rethinking Her Marriage After Her Husband Said Watching How She Interacts With Kids Makes Him Suddenly Want Them, Even Though They Agreed To Be Childfree

Back in high school, this 28-year-old woman met her husband, who is a year older than she is. They were introduced through some shared friends, and they instantly formed a connection.

They attended different schools back then but still managed to maintain a relationship, and they have been going strong ever since.

Even though she was young, she knew in high school that she wanted to spend her life with him, so upon graduation, they sat down to discuss their futures. She was leaving the state for college while he was remaining local.

They covered a lot of topics in that conversation about what it would be like if they remained together, and she didn’t hold back on what she desired.

“I started by saying that I would never want to have children,” she explained. “5, 10, 20 years from now, that decision will never change, and he agreed that he does not want kids.”

“After we both graduated from university, we got married. It has been 4 years since we got married, and regarding that topic, nothing has ever changed.”

But then, four weeks ago, her sister gave birth to her third child. She’s been on bed rest ever since, and her sister’s husband is busy taking care of their home, their newborn, and their older daughters.

She and her husband live quite close by, so she offered to help care for her 4 and 6-year-old nieces to help her sister and her brother-in-law out.

They took her up on her offer, and so her nieces came to stay with her for two whole weeks. She adores her nieces, and she was happy to babysit them.

