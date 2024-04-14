Turn Your Garden Into A Gourmet Spice Rack By Growing Cumin And Using The Seeds In Your Cooking: Here’s How

Cumin doesn’t just spice up your dishes – it will add plenty of zest to your gardening journey, too.

Growing this resilient herb brings you fresh, potent seeds that eclipse store-bought ones in flavor. And beyond taste, cumin is a beacon for beneficial insects, promoting biodiversity in your garden.

Plus, the sense of accomplishment gardeners get from using their own home-grown spices in their cooking is a flavor no store can supply.

So, here’s everything you need to know about growing cumin and harvesting the seeds to add some more spice to both your gardening and culinary life.

Timing And Territory: When And Where To Plant Cumin

Cumin thrives in warm, sunny spots, making late spring the perfect time to start. This herb also prefers temperatures between 77°F and 86°F, so timing is key.

Be sure to choose a spot that gets ample sunlight, ensuring your cumin has the warmth it craves. Also, if you’re living in cooler climates, a greenhouse or windowsill can be your cumin sanctuary until warmer days arrive.

How To Plant Cumin

First of all, starting with cumin seeds is the way to go. You should soak them overnight to kickstart germination, then plant them in well-draining soil about a centimeter deep.

