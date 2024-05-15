“Going Stag” Doesn’t Have To Be A Drag With These Tips For Attending A Wedding Without A Date

Last year, one of my 11 cousins married at their fun and sweet wedding. I was the youngest cousin and the only single one, which meant I did not get a plus-one or partner listed on my invitation.

At first, I felt a little insecure, even though I knew my solo invite was nothing personal. It can be really intimidating knowing you’re going to a wedding without a date while a bunch of your friends or relatives will definitely be bringing their dates.

However, attending a wedding solo can actually be quite enjoyable, and there are numerous ways to have a great time without a date or plus-one by your side!

First things first, if you’re going to a friend or relative’s wedding, you will know someone there. A lot of people panic at the idea of going to a wedding without a date because they feel like they’ll have no one to talk to.

But why would you be invited to a wedding where you wouldn’t know a single person?

Find your friends and family, even if they’re coupled with someone, and treat the wedding as an excuse to hang out and catch up with them. This doesn’t mean you should stick to one friend or relative like glue for the evening, but it will assure you that you’re not totally alone.

In order to feel more sure of yourself, select a wedding outfit that’s bomb and makes you feel confident. Sometimes, to feel your best, you have to start from the outside and work your way in.

So, wear a dress or outfit that makes you happy and feel good about yourself as a good way to kickstart a fun evening.

If you’re getting tired of talking to the same people all night, brush up on your small talk skills before the wedding! Don’t be afraid to get to know some new people during the cocktail hour and reception.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.