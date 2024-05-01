He Wants To Divorce His Pregnant Wife Because He’s Tired Of Her “Entitled Attitude” And Feels Like She’s Pushing His Sanity To The Brink

This man and his wife started dating a decade ago and have been married for four years. They have one child, and his wife is pregnant with their second child.

Unfortunately, he’s grown to resent his wife over the years, and she seems to resent him, too. He acknowledged that divorce wouldn’t be a simple process to go through.

“I feel like it’s the lesser of two evils rather than being married to someone who seems to push my sanity to the brink. My house is always a mess (even pre-children),” he said.

His wife never puts anything back where it’s supposed to go, and even though she always makes excuses for her messiness, she gets mad when anyone else is messy. He also does most of the childcare and cooking for their family. She spends more money than they make and doesn’t contribute much to their monthly bills.

Before they got married, she had $10,000 in credit card debt. He offered to pay it off for her but hang onto the credit cards in the future so she didn’t go into any more debt. His wife refused the idea because she thought he was attempting to control her financially. Now, she has nearly $50,000 in credit card debt.

“Pregnancy has only made her often entitled attitude worse. My marriage and my current household condition are not what I want to model for my kids’ future, and neither is it good for my happiness or sanity,” he explained.

The moment he realized he wanted to file for divorce was when his wife requested that he compliment her and say something kind, but he couldn’t think of anything nice to say about her since he viewed her so negatively.

While he would hate to start the process before she gives birth because he didn’t want her or their baby’s health to suffer, he’s considering serving her with divorce papers about six months or a year after their child is born. He isn’t sure how long he’d wait and planned to see how things went after his wife gave birth.

“We haven’t had any formal marriage counseling since we’ve been married. All our agreements on finances and lifestyle have been ‘handshake agreements’ that are often agreed and then reneged upon,” he shared.

