Her Husband Still Hasn’t Told His Parents That They Got Married, So She Threatened To Divorce Him

This 22-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 22, have been married for three years now. According to her, the reason they tied the knot so early was because they were both “young,” “dumb,” and planned to enlist in the military to escape their small town.

So, they ultimately eloped at the courthouse and planned to keep their nuptials a secret at first – only reaping the benefits of their marriage from the military. Then, she and her husband planned to just see how their relationship went and “go from there” before telling anybody.

However, things didn’t exactly go according to plan. She and her husband did not end up enlisting in the military. That’s why, just a few months after they eloped, she told her parents that she was married.

Her husband, on the other hand, still hasn’t told his parents that they’re husband and wife – and she keeps asking him when he’s finally going to come clean.

For some context, her husband apparently didn’t have a great relationship with his parents when they got married, hence why he didn’t share the news. Now, though, she’s sick of hiding the truth, and she finally gave her husband an ultimatum.

More specifically, this week, she claimed that he either needed to tell her parents they were married by the end of the week or else she would be divorcing him.

“I am uncomfortable with them not knowing, and honestly, I feel like he’s not mature enough to be in a marriage if he can’t man up to tell them,” she explained.

“He said he’s scared to hurt them, and I countered that he needs to get it over with, that he’s also hurting me.”

She claimed that her husband’s parents actually adore her, too, which is why she’s been tempted to just tell them the truth about their marriage herself in the past. Yet, her husband always stopped her.

