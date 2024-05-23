His College Dropout Sister Thinks He’s Selfish For Refusing To Help Financially Support Her

Many parents or caretakers will tell their older kids that they will only agree to financially support them if they’re in the process of getting an education. If they’re not, they’re on their own.

One young man was recently asked by his little sister if he could send her some money while she tries to figure out her life after dropping out of college. However, he decided to say no.

He’s 25-years-old and has a 22-year-old sister. They’ve been very close in the past, but recently, things haven’t been the same once finances got in the way.

When he was in college, his parents financially supported him by paying for some of his tuition while working part-time to support himself. Now, he’s three years post-grad and working with a stable income.

When his little sister went to college two years ago, their parents were also prepared to support her. But after a year, she decided to drop out.

“She said she felt that the traditional education system wasn’t for her and wanted to explore other interests,” he explained.

“My parents were disappointed but respected her decision. However, they told her she would need to find a job and support herself, as they had already stretched their finances thin, helping both of us through college.

Fast forward to now: my sister has struggled to find stable employment and is living with our parents rent-free. She’s been bouncing between part-time jobs and side gigs, but nothing has stuck.”

Recently, his little sister approached him and asked if he’d give her some money so she could get back on her feet and continue exploring her interests.

