His Sister Ruined His Proposal, So He Made A Pregnancy Announcement During Her Engagement Party For Revenge

Back when this man and his girlfriend decided to get engaged, they understandably wanted to make his proposal a special moment for both of them.

So, while he planned his proposal, he spoke with his family and made it clear that he didn’t want there to be any interruptions or other grand gestures during it. He especially stressed that to his sister, too.

Yet, after he had planned a romantic dinner and was about to pop the big question to his girlfriend, his sister actually burst into the room with her group of friends. Plus, they were all cheering and causing a big scene.

“I was furious and felt like my special moment had been ruined,” he recalled.

His sister, on the other hand, acted like it was no big deal and just brushed his feelings aside. She claimed that she just wanted to celebrate with him and his girlfriend.

“But I couldn’t shake off the disappointment,” he said.

Well, his sister actually got engaged more recently. So, during her engagement party, he couldn’t resist the urge to get her back and make a big announcement of his own.

That’s why, during a toast to the happy couple, he stood up and announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child.

Now, as you can probably imagine, his sister was absolutely furious and accused him of “stealing the thunder” on her big day.

