He’s Considering Calling Off His Wedding, Since He Has Serious Doubts About His Fiancée

In just a few months, this 32-year-old man is supposed to be marrying his 31-year-old fiancée, and they have been together for nearly four years so far.

While he can say he’s in love with his fiancée, he’s considering calling off their upcoming wedding. Over the last six months, he’s grown concerned about several things. Actually, it’s kind of a laundry list of issues in their relationship.

“Gradually, I’m beginning to question whether I truly want children at all,” he explained. “While she’s very eager to have kids ASAP, I find myself hesitant.”

“Stories about the challenges of parenthood have made me rethink my stance. I worry about raising children in a world that might not be kind to them, and I fear inadvertently doing them harm.”

“I don’t want to constantly second-guess myself, only for them to feel neglected or mistreated later on.”

But the topic of kids is hardly the only issue holding him back here; their living situation is becoming a point of contention as well.

He’s no longer interested in living in their rural spot, but his fiancée refuses to live in or close to a city. Actually, she’s totally opposed to moving at all from where they currently reside.

Their location has no amenities, and it’s irritating to have to drive long ways to get what he considers to be basic things.

Although he tried to bring up compromises with her, it’s kind of impossible to find things they both agree on.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.