His Girlfriend Freaked Out On Him For Ordering His Ex Flowers For Mother’s Day

15 years ago, this 39-year-old man and his 38-year-old ex ended their relationship. They had two daughters together super young, and the girls are now 19 and 17.

He and his ex have had highs and lows over the years, but for the past decade, they have thrown their bitterness out the window for the sake of their girls.

He frequently sees his girls and has an excellent relationship with them. Speaking of relationships, he’s in a new one and has a 39-year-old girlfriend.

He came home on his lunch break one day, and his girlfriend was sitting on the couch working on her laptop.

He went to make lunch for himself in the kitchen before remembering that he should call a local florist and order flowers for Mother’s Day.

“I call the floral shop, and I order two arrangements: one for the mother of my kids and the other for my mother,” he explained.

“After I finish the call I hang up and take my lunch into the living room, where my girlfriend immediately glares at me over her computer. I ask her what’s wrong, and she flips.”

His girlfriend feels that he disrespected her by buying his ex flowers. She’s also angry that he didn’t get her flowers. She argued she’s a stepmom to his girls, and she believes his kids are old enough that he should not have to have any contact with his ex.

“I argued back that I have always bought flowers for their mother on Mother’s Day (this made her more upset because she was unaware; she claims she needs to be aware of any and all gifts I give to my ex),” he said.

