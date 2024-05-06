His Girlfriend Won’t Stop Talking About Getting Engaged, But He’s Not Marrying Her Because She’s Stubborn, Has Been Unemployed For A Year, And Won’t “Put Her Ego Down”

Some people view getting engaged as something they want to tick off a checklist. For instance, after their relationship has passed a certain year, some people expect a ring simply because they have made it so far.

One man is unsure what to do after his girlfriend, who isn’t exactly wife material at the moment, has been pressuring him to pop the question.

He’s 38 and has been with his 37-year-old girlfriend for a little over seven years.

He and his girlfriend have a young daughter, and he has two kids from a previous marriage.

It may sound like they’re practically married already and should be ready to make the commitment, and his girlfriend would agree. She and her mom have been pressuring him to propose, wondering why he hasn’t done it already.

However, he believes despite what they’ve been through, his girlfriend is not ready for the journey that is marriage.

“She’s stubborn to a fault,” he said.

“She’s coming up on a year of being unemployed. During that year, I’ve spent about $40,000 of my income to keep her afloat. I’ve asked her repeatedly to move into my place, which would dramatically lower the burden. She refuses.”

His girlfriend used to make a decent living but unexpectedly was laid off. While he could sympathize with how hard that must’ve been, she hasn’t done much to find a new job and can no longer support herself.

