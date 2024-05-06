He’s Been Caring For His Girlfriend’s Young Son Ever Since She Passed Away, But Now The Boy’s Biological Father Showed Up Out Of The Blue

Three years ago, this 27-year-old man’s girlfriend tragically passed away – leaving behind her 8-year-old son. So, ever since he lost his late girlfriend, he’s been caring for the young boy, who he’s looked after ever since he was just a baby.

“From the time I was 20, I’ve been there for him, doing my best to be a dad to him. He even calls me dad himself, and we’ve got this amazing bond that means the world to me,” he said.

More recently, though, the boy’s biological father just showed up out of the blue after being “MIA” for years. On top of that, his late girlfriend’s son’s father wants to reconnect with his son and be a part of his life, but the boy is not interested in forming a relationship whatsoever.

His late girlfriend’s son is just scared right now and doesn’t want anything to do with a guy who was never once there for him in the past.

“I’m totally behind him on this,” he explained.

“I mean, how could I not be? His dad’s suddenly interested after all this time, but where was he when his son needed him?”

However, the situation isn’t so simple now because he is currently in the process of legally adopting his late girlfriend’s son – which complicates everything much more.

For some context, he’s already been his late girlfriend’s son’s legal guardian for years. So, he decided to “make it official.”

But now that the boy’s biological father is back, the guy is actually threatening legal action against him in order to “get back in the picture.” It’s seriously stressing him out, too, and he’s not sure how to handle it.

