His Mother-In-Law Revealed That He’s Not The Father Of His Son, So He’s Divorcing His Wife And Removing His Son From His Will

This man and his wife have been married for 15 years now, and their son is 18 years old. Throughout his son’s life, he always felt like he was a good father, too.

“Always present, always supporting him. I was the first he talked to when he had a bullying problem, a math problem, and when he needed romantic advice,” he said.

Additionally, while his son is straight, his son still enjoys doing makeup and wearing women’s clothing. He supported his son in that as well, despite his wife trying to make their son “more masculine.”

So, you can imagine how shocked he was when he recently found out that he isn’t really his son’s biological father.

It all began when his mother-in-law reached out to him and claimed she had something important to tell him. He subsequently met up with his mother-in-law and found out the biological father of his son is actually his wife’s boyfriend from high school.

“She gave birth at 20, but apparently, she was cheating on me with her old boyfriend. My mother-in-law said my wife told her the truth after he was born because she had suspected that the baby didn’t exactly look like me, and my mother-in-law confronted her about it,” he revealed.

“But the baby was already born, and nothing could be done.”

After discovering the truth about his son’s paternity, he was understandably angry and asked why his mother-in-law finally decided to come clean now.

Well, she admitted to seeing his son hanging out with his biological father at a park. So, according to his mother-in-law, his son’s biological dad is seemingly back in their lives.

