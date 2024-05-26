His Wife’s Angry That His Mom Posted A Photo Of Him Escorting An Attractive Bridesmaid Down The Aisle At His Brother’s Wedding, But He Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

You know how, at weddings, bridesmaids, and groomsmen walk down the aisle together, and often, they may not know each other or have only met because of their roles in a wedding?

One man is unsure what to do after his wife became jealous and upset at how he walked down the aisle with a random bridesmaid at his brother’s wedding.

He’s been happily married to his wife for five years. The two of them and his entire family recently attended his younger brother’s wedding. He was a groomsman and was responsible for walking the mother of the bride down the aisle as well as another bridesmaid.

The wedding festivities happened over the course of a weekend, and the venue was an eight-hour drive away for him and his wife.

“The bridesmaid I escorted was objectively an attractive lady [and] she attended it with her husband,” he said.

“I had never met her prior to the wedding. At the rehearsal, my wife joked, ‘I better not catch you staring at that bridesmaid.’ We laughed about it, as my wife is known to be jealous. My wife is stunning and regularly turns heads when she walks into a room, so I didn’t pay too much attention to that. After the wedding rehearsal, my father was driving us home [and] he commented, ‘At least you’re walking with the hot [bridesmaid],’ to which I immediately and loudly replied, ‘No one is hotter and prettier than my sweet wife.’ She rolled her eyes, and everyone had a laugh.”

The wedding went beautifully, and the next day, his mom didn’t take long to post photos from the ceremony on Facebook. There were a bunch of pictures of each of her sons walking bridesmaids down the aisle, including one of him and his bridesmaid.

However, his mom didn’t post any pictures of him and his wife, only him and the bridesmaid, and his wife didn’t like that.

“One hour into the eight-hour drive home, my wife turned to me and said, ‘I don’t appreciate your mother posting a photo with you and that girl,'” he recalled.

