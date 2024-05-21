She Doesn’t Want To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding Unless Her Sister Apologizes For Calling Her Husband Lazy And Claiming She “Settled For Less”

When your family or some relatives don’t approve of your partner, they usually have good reasons, and it’s a sign there may be some red flags you haven’t seen. However, there could also be a few family members who don’t like your partner for petty reasons, and that’s always disappointing.

One woman doesn’t want to attend her younger sister’s wedding because of the way she’s been treating her husband without apologizing.

She’s 28 and has been happily married to her husband, Jake, for two years. She has a 26-year-old sister named Lily who will be getting married next month, and she still hasn’t decided if she’ll go to the wedding.

The main reason why she doesn’t want to attend Lily’s wedding is because of how she treats Jake.

“Lily has never liked Jake,” she explained.

“From the moment I introduced them, she’s been cold and dismissive towards him. Jake is a kind and gentle person, always trying to win her over, but she’s made it clear she doesn’t approve of our relationship. She’s made several snide comments about his job. He’s a freelance graphic designer and sometimes works odd hours. [She’s] even questioned his ability to support me despite the fact that we’re both financially stable and happy with our lives.”

Things really fell apart at a recent family dinner when Lily ripped Jake to shreds in front of everyone. She called Jake lazy and told her that she “settled for less” when she married him.

To make things worse, her parents didn’t intervene and shut Lily down. Jake handled the situation as best he could by simply smiling and excusing himself from the table.

“I was furious and confronted Lily later, but she brushed it off as just joking,” she recalled.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.