She Doesn’t Want To Speak To Her Brothers Anymore After They Didn’t Attend Her Wedding And Texted Her On Her Big Day, Saying They Were Sorry They Couldn’t Make It

This 27-year-old woman just got married this past week, and for her event, she decided to host a destination wedding.

But, unlike some destination weddings where you have to travel by plane, her venue was actually only a four-hour drive from her hometown. So, guests just had to cross the border to enter another country.

While her oldest brother took the trip and attended her big day, though, her two other brothers didn’t actually go, and she’s pretty devastated about it.

For some context, one of her brothers currently lives in another state; meanwhile, her other brother just lives at home with their parents right now.

“My brother, who lives out of state, was starting a new job the Monday AFTER my wedding,” she explained.

“And my other brother, who lives at home, claimed it was ‘dangerous’ and didn’t want anything to happen to him due to the location and him having kids.”

Despite that, she still didn’t really understand her brothers’ thought processes behind skipping her wedding for a few key reasons.

First of all, her parents were actually willing to help pay for both of her brothers to attend the event if they were having any trouble affording the trip.

“And they would have gotten everything paid for,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.