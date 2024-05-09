She Told Her Husband She Wants Him And His Daughter Out Of Her House Because She’s Starting To Hate Her Stepdaughter

Any parent who went on to marry someone with kids from a previous relationship knows how hard it can be to adjust to blended family life.

Blended families, while they can be beautiful, often come with a heavy emotional toll and don’t always start on a high note.

One woman recently told her husband he had to take his daughter and move out of her house because her stepdaughter was harassing her youngest son.

She and her husband have been married for eight years. She has a 14-year-old son and nine-year-old son from a previous marriage. Her husband has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Five months ago, they had a baby girl together.

Everything was going very well at the start of her family’s blended life. Aside from a few quickly resolved disputes, everyone got along, and she and her husband took their family on trips and outings that made everyone happy.

Then, they even started a tradition where they’d plan one-on-one hangouts with each of their kids.

But then, everything changed when she had their baby five months ago.

“My home has become a war zone between my youngest son and my stepdaughter,” she explained.

“They are physically fighting each other constantly. [Most] of the time, my stepdaughter [is] instigating. She knows my son has [autism] and ADHD and doesn’t like being touched, so she will go up to him and poke him continuously even after being told to stop and then calls him [a] psycho when he flips out. She purposely provokes him to a point where my husband and I have told her at least eight times that she is to stay away from him for the rest of the day.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.