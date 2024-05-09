After Hearing His Cheating Ex-Wife Was In A Car Accident, He Said He Wouldn’t Visit Her And Didn’t Care About Her Anymore

Sometimes, an ex hurts you so badly that you feel you could never see them again, if you can help it, at least.

One man recently caused a scene when he told his former in-laws that he refused to see his injured ex-wife in the hospital because she cheated on him and broke his heart.

He was previously married to his ex-wife, Mary, for two years. They had been together for seven years in total.

Two years into their marriage, they wanted to start trying to have a baby, but he was destroyed when he caught Mary cheating on him.

Cheating on him was the utmost dealbreaker, so he immediately filed for divorce despite Mary’s protests. She wanted to try couples therapy and begged him for forgiveness. She even began breaking down and crying in divorce court.

Because they had a prenup, their divorce happened quickly, and once he had everything he had started with before their marriage, he started down the path of moving on.

“When the divorce was finalized, I changed my number and house to avoid unnecessary and useless drama,” he said.

“Three years have passed, and I’m still trying to recover because it really [hurt] me, and I really loved her. Unfortunately, cheating is one of the few things I [could] never forgive anyone [for], but thanks to my therapist, I’m slowly recovering and getting better.”

He hadn’t heard anything from or about Mary for a long time, until recently, when he ran into her parents at the supermarket. They told him Mary was in a very bad car accident and was in critical condition at the hospital.

