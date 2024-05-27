She Vanished After Getting Into An Unidentified Man’s Vehicle In 2020, And She’d Reportedly Been Receiving Threatening Messages From Two Men Prior To Her Disappearance

Dawnita Wilkerson, a mother of six from Indiana, has been missing since Father’s Day in 2020.

At the time, the 44-year-old had been staying in Evansville, Indiana, at her brother’s home. Then, on June 21, 2020, Dawnita walked out and told her kids – who were between the ages of 15 and 22 – that she would be right back.

Tragically, Dawnita never returned home and has been missing ever since.

According to Dawnita’s aunt, Julia Womack, it was her 15-year-old twin daughters who first noticed that she was missing.

“She’s always in contact with the twins. But suddenly, they couldn’t reach her. And her phone went dark around 9:00 a.m. on Monday,” Julia recalled.

Additionally, every Monday morning, Dawnita would talk to her mother on the phone. However, the Monday after she left her home, Dawnita never called her mom.

So, once Dawnita’s loved ones realized no one had heard from her, they knew something was wrong and contacted the Evansville Police Department to report her missing.

It was discovered that at 8:16 p.m. on the day she vanished, Dawnita was seen on surveillance footage leaving an East Side motel in Evansville. Later, she could be seen standing beside a man outside the hotel.

Then, Dawnita got into a silver 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that had tinted windows and a sunroof. After this final sighting, Dawnita was never seen or heard from again.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.