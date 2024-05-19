She Vanished From Her Apartment In 2019, Leaving Behind Her Glasses, Purse, And A Glass Of Warm Milk On Her Kitchen Table

Betty Alexander of Sullivan, Missouri, is known among her three adult children – John, Tonya, and David – as a stellar cook. But, for them, the delicious food was just a bonus, as Betty used her home-cooked meals to bring their family together.

“She was a go-getter and a firecracker. Her cooking for me was something that I’ll never forget. She could take an empty cupboard, no kidding, and make this – what felt like a gourmet meal,” John said.

According to Tonya, Betty was known for pulling out all the stops when it came to celebrations like birthdays as well.

“Every birthday I had, I’d have several cakes that she would make for one birthday,” Tonya recalled.

So, ever since the 69-year-old mysteriously disappeared on April 10, 2019, one of the things her children miss the most is enjoying meals made with love by their mom.

In 2019, Betty was living alone in an apartment located on South Center Street in Sullivan. Unfortunately, her husband had passed away the year prior, in 2018.

She also regularly took medication to treat pain after she underwent back surgery along her spine.

Betty’s medications were typically delivered to her home from her pharmacy as well. And on April 10, 2019, it was no different.

That day, she was first seen by her cleaning lady at about 12:00 p.m., who later claimed that Betty seemed to be in good spirits. Then, her local pharmacy delivered two boxes of her medication to her apartment at approximately 1:15 p.m.

