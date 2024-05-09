She Went On Two Dates With A Guy, Then Found Out He’s A Registered Offender

This woman met a guy on a dating app, and their conversations were completely normal when they started chatting.

It wasn’t long before he asked her out on a date, which she did find attractive. But then, things started to get a bit weird.

This guy said she should pick where they should go on their date and then texted her a day later to confirm once more, which she wasn’t thrilled with. But she went forward with the date, and she was glad she did because it was great.

He was easy to talk to, and they spent around two or three hours together. When the date came to an end, and she went home, she thought he had zero red flags. She was even looking forward to going on a second date with him.

“The second date, again, seemed to go well,” she explained. “We walked around a park together and got dinner.”

“We seemed to have a lot in common; he was nice, he paid for everything. Yet something felt off, and I couldn’t figure out what it was. He was a bit different for sure, odd even.”

“I kept thinking that he was going to end up clingy or controlling or jealous, though I couldn’t pinpoint why because he was acting fine. He shared his location with me at the park because we couldn’t find each other, and I kept thinking that he was going to expect me to share my location as well, which I’m not comfortable with at this point.”

Throughout the following week, he pushed her to go on another date, but she had informed him that weeknights don’t ever work well for her.

Then, he insisted he could come over to her place and “help” her around her house with certain things, and that felt weird to her, too.

