A Rare Feather From An Extinct Songbird Sold At Auction For $28,000, Making It The Most Expensive Feather In The World

In New Zealand, a rare feather from the extinct huia songbird recently sold at an auction for about $28,000. It is the most expensive feather ever sold in the entirety of the world.

The huia feather was sold at Webb’s Auction House in Auckland. Initially, it was estimated to be worth around $1,830. But after 59 bids, its value soared, ultimately being sold at a final price of $28,000.

This means the feather, which weighs nine grams, is worth approximately $3,153 per gram, making it more valuable than gold. The precious metal costs around $77 per gram in New Zealand.

At the time of its sale, the feather was framed under protective glass. The New Zealand government has classified it as a Y-registered object, meaning that it can only be bought by registered collectors in New Zealand, and it is not allowed to leave the country without authorization.

The feather belongs to the huia songbird, which has been extinct for over a century. The last sighting of the bird occurred in 1907.

The huia was native to New Zealand’s North Island and was considered sacred to the Māori people. Its plumes were worn by elite chiefs and other individuals of high status.

The huia feather is dark brown with a white tip. In Māori societies, it was occasionally used in trade or presented as a gift.

Huia birds typically hung out in pairs and mated for life. Males and females had differently shaped beaks, so they would work together to feed on insects in the forests they lived in.

The Māori people would capture these birds by mimicking the bird’s call, which would draw one of them in close enough to snare it. Then, a second bird would follow shortly after hearing its mate’s cries.

