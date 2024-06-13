Add These Six Flowering Trees To Your Landscape For Both Beauty And Shade During The Summer Time

Creating a garden that’s both beautiful and functional can be a really rewarding challenge, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by incorporating flowering trees into your landscape.

These trees not only provide stunning visual interest with their blooms but can also offer some much-needed shade during the hot summer months. So, here are some of the best flowering trees you can add to your garden this season to enhance its beauty and create a cool retreat.

Yoshino Cherry

Native to Japan, the Yoshino Cherry is known for its profusion of delicate, pale pink to white blossoms that appear in early spring. The flowers form in clusters, creating a cloud-like effect that’s simply breathtaking.

This tree also typically has a rounded, spreading form and can grow up to 30 to 50 feet tall!

Yoshino Cherry trees thrive in well-drained soil and prefer full sun to partial shade. They require regular watering as well, especially during dry spells, and benefit from an annual application of fertilizer.

As for pruning, this should be done in late winter or early spring to maintain their shape and remove any diseased or dead branches.

Star Magnolia

Also hailing from Japan is the Star Magnolia, which is renowned for its white or pale pink star-shaped flowers. This tree’s blooms appear in early spring, often before the leaves emerge, giving the tree a striking appearance. Plus, it can grow to be about 15 to 20 feet tall.

