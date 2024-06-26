After Her Sister’s Accident, Her Family Never Lets Her Share Good News About Herself

Three years ago, this 26-year-old woman’s 32-year-old sister suffered a tragic accident that left her paralyzed below her waist.

While this has been tough for her entire family to deal with, of course, it’s been the hardest on her older sister.

Her family does as much as possible for her sister, and she loves her sister, so she’s happy to be there for her, too.

“But since the accident, it feels like I don’t deserve to have any good things happen to me, or at least I’m not allowed to talk about them,” she explained.

“Every time something positive happens in my life, I get shut down by my family. When I got a promotion at work last year, I was so happy and excited to tell them.”

She figured her family would be thrilled, but when she tried to tell everyone the good news, her mom pulled her off to the side privately and said it wasn’t a good time.

Apparently, her sister had a really hard day, and that’s why her mom didn’t want her to say anything about her promotion.

So she kept it all to herself and didn’t tell anyone about it. Then, eight months ago, her boyfriend proposed to her.

When she informed her family, her mom instantly picked a new topic to talk about before saying her sister was feeling bad about her own relationship challenges.

