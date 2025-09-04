She Told Her Boyfriend He Needs To Move Out After He Accused Her Of Cheating In Target

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 4, 2025
Sep 4, 2025
Beautiful happy young woman closeup portrait. Pretty
kite_rin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone shows you who they truly are, it’s wise for you to believe them, even if the version of that person is drastically different from what you were hoping for.

This 27-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is two years older than she is, and she began sharing her phone’s location with him in order to feel safer.

Frequently, she’s commuting late into the evenings, so allowing her boyfriend to see where she is at all times made her feel more at peace.

“But recently, he’s been abusing it. Example: He’ll text, ‘Why are you at Starbucks again?’ or ‘Who lives at that address?’ Last weekend, I told him I was running errands,” she explained.

“He texted me while I was at Target, accusing me of lying because I was ‘parked too long’ and ‘Target closes earlier.’ It doesn’t. I came home with bags of cleaning supplies and snacks, and he still insisted I was ‘covering something.'”

She informed her boyfriend that if he didn’t feel she was trustworthy, he could choose to quit sharing locations with her or move out of her place.

He accused her of being dramatic and reasoned that every couple should act ‘transparent.’ Since then, her boyfriend has been walking around like he’s heartbroken over her telling him to find somewhere else to live, but she feels like he violated her privacy.

I think he showed her his true colors; he’s controlling and manipulative, and that’s not cute. He took something meant to support her safety and turned it into a surveillance operation.

Dumping him sounds like the best choice in her case, because nobody should have to deal with being treated like a cheater when there’s no evidence to back it up.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

By Bre Avery Zacharski

