She Told Her Sister-In-Law’s Parents She Lied About Being Close To Graduating From Medical School

Art_Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What would you do if you were sitting on a secret that would negatively impact the lives of your in-laws? Would you bite your tongue, or would you opt to expose the truth?

This young woman’s dad is a doctor, so while she’s hardly a subject-matter expert, she knows a lot from continuously being around conversations pertaining to medicine.

Since February of 2022, her sister-in-law has been enrolled in medical school. Last December, she stated that she had to take histology and anatomy all over again.

“I know those are tough subjects, but she had failed them and needed to try again. Then she went on a month-long vacation with her 32M boyfriend. Mind you, this was after staying with us for 2 months,” she explained.

“I’ve never met a med student who wasn’t stressed, overworked, and claiming they barely had time to breathe, let alone travel for months. It didn’t add up, but I kept quiet.”

“While she was here, she also made me feel horrible, treating me poorly and acting entitled. Still, I bit my tongue because it wasn’t my life to interfere with.”

This leads us to now: not too long ago, she heard her sister-in-law say that the only class she’s taking this semester is mental health. She thought that sounded fishy, so she investigated the curriculum that her sister-in-law’s college offers.

After seeing that information, she quickly pieced together that although her sister-in-law claims to be in her fourth year of medical school, academically speaking, she’s only in her first year, so she is years behind schedule.

So, this girl has been lying to all of her loved ones about being close to graduating from medical school!

“Meanwhile, my in-laws have been sending her a generous monthly allowance, plus my fiancé and I often wire her money whenever she asks. I also give her gifts because that’s my love language,” she added.

“Recently, my MIL called my fiancé, complaining that SIL was being difficult, demanding another apartment while they were visiting her.”

“That’s when I finally told my fiancé what I’d found out. He was furious, and when he told his parents, they were devastated. Now SIL’s birthday just passed, and my in-laws are with her, but the whole family is hurt and disappointed.”

She can’t help but feel incredibly guilty for bringing the truth to light and creating a mess among her in-laws. But at the same time, she didn’t believe it was right to sit by and quietly allow her sister-in-law to financially take advantage of her in-laws.

Telling the truth is hardly clean and simple, but often, it’s the only way to stop the damage from spreading. When lies start costing people money, trust, and peace of mind, protecting the lie becomes part of the problem. She did something gutsy, so I don’t think she was out of line.

Do you think she was wrong to expose her sister-in-law as the liar she is?

You can read the original post below.