Her Husband Was Outed As A Cheater On Facebook And Thinks She’s To Blame

David L/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Getting cheated on is already painful enough, but being blamed for it coming to light is a whole new level of backstabbery. But, infidelity certainly has a way of warping reality, especially when the cheater is afraid of being exposed for what they are.

Instead of owning up to what he did, this poor woman’s husband turned her into the villain for not shielding him from what came next. Now she’s questioning whether letting the truth come out was a mistake, even though she’s the one who was betrayed.

She sadly discovered that her husband had cheated on her and slept with another woman not that long ago. When she stood up to her husband about what he had done, he brushed her off and denied it all the way.

She decided to phone his mistress and ask her directly if she had slept with her husband (with or without protection was the follow-up question she asked; she wanted to know if her health was at risk).

Surprisingly, this woman issued her an apology and promised she had no idea that her husband was a married man, since he apparently failed to disclose that.

“Later on that evening, she sends me text messages between her and my husband, basically my husband telling her that he doesn’t want a relationship but just friends with benefits,” she explained.

“He does not tell her that he is married. She tells me she is gonna make a post on Facebook and expose him, I just said okay, and if there are more people who come out, please let me know .. So she really posted him on the ‘Are We Dating the Same Guy’ Facebook group.”

“My husband found out about the post, and he is blaming me, saying I let the other woman expose him, I should have stopped her and not ‘work with her.’ He is saying I messed up the marriage, betrayed him, and threw him under the bus by letting outsiders know our marriage.”

She’s really not sure where to go from here. She’s left wondering if she should have intervened and gotten this girl to not out her husband to the world as a cheater.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He wants to make her feel guilty for wrecking their marriage, but it was already broken the moment he slept with another woman!

Protecting his image is hardly her burden to bear, and honestly, it’s absurd that he’s acting like he has a right to be embarrassed. The fact that he’s not taking accountability tells her everything she needs to know, and this isn’t the kind of man she should stay married to.

What advice do you have for her? You can read the original post below.