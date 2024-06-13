He Doesn’t Want To Attend A Wedding Since It Will Cost Him $2,000 To Travel There

This man, who is in his thirties and from New York, is currently in a relationship, and he and his girlfriend were recently invited to her friend’s wedding this summer.

However, her friend’s wedding will be at a venue in the “middle of nowhere” in Colorado, and the date is set for the 4th of July weekend.

So, in order to travel there, they would have to fly from New York City to Denver. Then, the drive from the airport to the wedding venue would be four whole hours.

“I did the math, and with the cost of plane tickets, four-day car rental, three nights stay at a hotel or Airbnb, etc., I am looking at spending roughly $2,000 on this trip,” he revealed.

Apparently, the $2,000 would only cover his own personal travel costs, too. His girlfriend would also have to pay $2,000 herself to travel there since plane tickets and lodging prices are “astronomically high” over the 4th of July weekend.

To make matters worse, he’s actually only met his girlfriend’s friend a handful of times. Plus, he’s only met her friend’s fiancé – the groom – once over the course of his three-and-a-half-year relationship with his girlfriend.

Now, he admitted that he was personally invited to the wedding since his name was actually included on the invitation.

“But that’s just because I have been with my girlfriend for three and a half years, and in reality, I am more like just a glorified plus one,” he noted.

So, he really doesn’t want to spend so much money just to attend a wedding for a couple he hardly knows. He even claimed that he’d have a tough time spending $2,000 to attend a wedding for one of his best friends.

