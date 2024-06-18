Her Boyfriend Never Showers After Finishing A Hospital Shift Or Working Out At The Gym, And It Really Grosses Her Out

Practically anything can be viewed as a “red flag” nowadays, and some people even believe that society has taken the idea too far – shaming people for relatively normal or harmless habits.

But I think that most people can agree on one thing: bad hygiene will always be a red flag that gives people the “ick.”

This woman, who’s currently in a relationship, is dealing with this very issue right now. In general, she claimed that her boyfriend is a clean and tidy person who has “great hygiene.”

However, he works in a hospital as a nurse and enjoys exercising at the gym. And even after completing a 12-hour shift or finishing a workout, he never takes a shower.

“I think it’s because he likes showers in the morning,” she said.

Nonetheless, his habit of returning home and not showering after being in a germ-filled hospital or gym has really started to gross her out.

She already deals with acne, which is exacerbated by dirt and grime. So, whenever he doesn’t shower after his shifts, that turns her off.

“That’s gross to me,” she admitted.

She has tried broaching the topic of post-work hygiene with her boyfriend, too. Once, she claimed to be surprised that he didn’t want to immediately shower after returning home from the hospital.

