Her Husband He Admitted He’s Only Staying With Her Because Of Their Kids And Is Waiting Until They Get Older To Jump Ship

This woman is currently married, and she and her husband have young children together. She also claims that she trusts her husband and never checks his phone or goes through his stuff.

“But I guess I am insecure about what he shares about me with other people,” she admitted.

Apparently, they’ve had some big arguments lately in which her husband called her “every name in the book.” However, they keep trying to work things out between them.

After their fights, her husband will say that he loves her and couldn’t see himself without her.

She completely believed him, too, until she recently went through his phone and found a shocking text her husband had sent to one of his friends.

In the message, her husband actually claimed that he was only staying with her for the time being because of their kids.

She swears that she has no idea where her “curiosity” came from or why she decided to read that specific text conversation between her husband and his friend.

“But when I read his message that said we have small children and he couldn’t leave now but is waiting until they grow up to basically ‘jump ship,’ I became very sad,” she explained.

The text immediately caused her to question and second guess all of their happy memories, how much her husband actually loves her, and his true commitment to their family.

