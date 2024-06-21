Her Husband’s Insisting They Bring His Friend On Their Anniversary Trip, But She Wants It To Be A Romantic Getaway For Just The Two Of Them

Picture this: you and your husband are getting ready to take a much-needed vacation for your anniversary. It’s supposed to be a sweet, relaxing, and memorable time, but before you leave, your husband tells you he wants to bring his buddy along.

This is what happened to one woman who is unsure what to do after her husband freaked out because she told him she didn’t want him to bring his friend on their anniversary trip.

She and her husband, Mark, are in their 30s and have been married for almost eight years. They have two kids together, ages 3 and 5.

She and Mark have had a generally happy marriage, but recently, something happened that caused a lot of tension.

For their upcoming eighth anniversary, she and Mark planned a cozy, cute cabin vacation for just the two of them.

“We’ve been looking forward to this trip for months as a way to reconnect and spend quality time together without the kids,” she explained.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs, and we both agreed that this trip would be a great way to rekindle our bond.”

However, her vacation plans were turned upside down a few days ago when Mark told her he wanted to bring his 34-year-old best friend, Dave, on vacation with them. He told her Dave was going through a hard time after breaking up with his girlfriend and that their cabin vacation would cheer him up.

She was very taken aback and knew she had to tell Mark how she felt immediately.

