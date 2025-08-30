His Wife Said If He Loved Her, He Would Buy Her Designer Things, But He’s Already Funding Her Whole Life

Picture this: you have a solid career and make a high salary, so you cover practically every expense while your spouse tries to figure out their own path.

Yet, they still want you to dish out thousands of dollars to buy them designer garments on top of that. Would you feel used or disrespected?

That’s the unfortunate situation this 28-year-old man has found himself in. He and his wife, who’s 26, have been together for three years, and they just tied the knot one year ago.

As for their backgrounds, he works in tech and earns a high salary. But while he loves his wife, she’s been trying to “find herself” and determine what she wants to do with her career. And despite being supportive of that for a while, he’s starting to reach his breaking point.

“I cover rent, utilities, groceries, her car payment, insurance, phone bill, literally everything. She has my credit card for whatever she needs,” he explained.

Nonetheless, his wife’s financial expectations have only increased, despite her lack of contributions. And now, she frequently gets upset with him because he refuses to buy her designer things, such as pairs of shoes that cost $800 or handbags priced at a whopping $3,000.

“I suggested we go to Marshalls or TJ Maxx for clothes shopping, and she literally cried, saying I’m ’embarrassing’ her and treating her like she’s ‘not worth it,'” he revealed.

Not to mention, his wife brought up her friends and argued that their husbands get them designer stuff all the time, so she feels left out.

Then, she even posted about how “some men don’t understand a woman’s worth” on her Instagram story, and he’s pretty sure that was targeted toward him.

He tried telling his wife that he already spends between $4,000 and $5,000 on her living expenses alone. So, buying her designer items as well would be totally unsustainable.

Nonetheless, she claimed that it was “degrading” to shop at discount stores, especially when he could afford better places, and added that, if he genuinely loved her, he’d want her to have “nice things.”

He, on the other hand, wants to be smart with his money. His two main goals are to save up for a house and invest to prepare for the future.

“I grew up pretty poor, and I don’t see the point in dropping thousands on a purse when a $50 one works the same,” he reasoned.

Still, his wife has been sleeping on the couch and giving him the silent treatment over this situation. And now, he’s questioning whether funding his wife’s whole life but putting his foot down when it comes to designer items is really so crazy or not.

Does it seem like his wife isn’t appreciative enough of everything he already does? Can a relationship like that last? What advice would you give him?

